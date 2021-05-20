Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $511.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098707 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

