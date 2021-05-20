CryptoPing Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $17.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

