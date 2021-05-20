CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.60

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. CryptoTask has a market cap of $826,757.84 and $213,169.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 43.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,179 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

