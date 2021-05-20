Cryptrust (CTRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,846.25

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $69,846.25 and approximately $1,263.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 73.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00421894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00219125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.01002243 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034552 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

