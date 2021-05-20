CSFB Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.15.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$0.74 on Thursday, reaching C$122.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,849. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$63.62 and a twelve month high of C$122.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

