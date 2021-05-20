CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.15.

Shares of RY traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1978942 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

