CSFB Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.15.
Shares of RY traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$122.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
