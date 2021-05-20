CSFB Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

CWB stock traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.96. The company had a trading volume of 244,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$20.06 and a 52 week high of C$36.85.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

