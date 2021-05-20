CSFB Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$131.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$134.17. The stock had a trading volume of 806,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$81.35 and a one year high of C$134.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$116.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.