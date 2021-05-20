CSFB Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$87.76. 1,401,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,247. The firm has a market cap of C$159.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$84.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$54.80 and a 12 month high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.