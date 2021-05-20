CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Sells $16,320.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,320.00.
NASDAQ CSPI opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.92.
Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.