CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Sells $16,320.00 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,320.00.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

