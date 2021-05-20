CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.20 ($57.88).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

EVD stock traded down €1.08 ($1.27) on Thursday, hitting €54.20 ($63.76). The company had a trading volume of 98,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 12-month high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

