CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $676,870.71 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $88.86 or 0.00212626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $676,870.71 and $15,926.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00219762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.07 or 0.00971608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034039 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

