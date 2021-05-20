CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

