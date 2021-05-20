CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

