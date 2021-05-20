Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,318.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $17.23 million and approximately $139,318.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1,491.82 or 0.03578751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,553 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

