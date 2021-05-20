CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

CBAY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

