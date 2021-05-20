Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Senior Officer Harold James Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM) Senior Officer Harold James Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Cymat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,400 shares in the company, valued at C$143,792.

Shares of Cymat Technologies stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$44.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92. Cymat Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.95.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

