DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $235.22 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

