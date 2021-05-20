DA Davidson Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

