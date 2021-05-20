Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €2.33 ($2.74) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €72.46 ($85.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. Daimler has a twelve month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.52 and a 200 day moving average of €64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

