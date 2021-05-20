Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to “Buy”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUYA. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

