Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Insider Richard Lynn Bachman Sells 200,000 Shares

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $248,000.00.

Richard Lynn Bachman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $497,099.50.

DTRC opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

