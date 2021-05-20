Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Shares Down 14.4%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 77,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 180,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 8.76.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.