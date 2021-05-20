Daniel A. Ninivaggi Acquires 20,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 889,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,767. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.