Daniel H. Schulman Sells 10,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.61. The company has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

