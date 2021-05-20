Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.65 million.Datadog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.94. 39,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,788.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock worth $105,326,881. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.