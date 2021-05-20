Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.51 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.160 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $85.94. 39,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,225. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,788.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $119.43.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $369,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,765 shares of company stock worth $105,326,881. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.