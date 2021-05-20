Datamine FLUX Price Reaches $0.52 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $312,231.85 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00218909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.02 or 0.00963753 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 598,255 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

