DAV Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.25 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $2.25 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00065517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.02 or 0.00526087 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,438.63 or 0.99871601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00124889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010928 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

