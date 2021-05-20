Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS: DVDCF) recently:

5/10/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

5/6/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/5/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/5/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/8/2021 – Davide Campari-Milano had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

