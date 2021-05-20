Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Trading Down 0.8%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.51. 11,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.