DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,763

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCC. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,130.13 ($93.16).

LON:DCC traded up GBX 186 ($2.43) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,236 ($81.47). 277,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,853.79. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

