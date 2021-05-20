DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Mark Breuer Purchases 3,500 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,102 ($79.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. DCC plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,274.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,853.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,105.88 ($92.84).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

