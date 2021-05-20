DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,747 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.12. 15,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

