DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of The AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,357. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

