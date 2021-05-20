DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $4,442,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.90. 4,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day moving average is $272.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $176.19 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

