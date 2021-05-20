DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $17.85 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.38 and its 200 day moving average is $443.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.51 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

