DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $461.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,733. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.18 and a 1-year high of $466.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

