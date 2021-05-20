DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,420. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

