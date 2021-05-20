DE Burlo Group Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.5% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.76. 13,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

