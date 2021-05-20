DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $4.97 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $41.08 on Thursday, hitting $1,348.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,410.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

