DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 15,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $490.74. 20,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

