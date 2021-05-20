DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 85,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

