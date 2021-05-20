DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and $3.24 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,193,514,053 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

