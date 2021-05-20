Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.050-14.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

DECK stock traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.22. 595,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,766. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.49 and its 200 day moving average is $310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $159.06 and a 12-month high of $353.71.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.06.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.