Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.05-$14.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 14.050-14.650 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.06.

DECK traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.22. 573,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $159.06 and a one year high of $353.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

