DeFiner Hits Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $167,632.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00075265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.01168297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00060833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.68 or 0.09816731 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,183,596 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.