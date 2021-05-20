DeFiSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

