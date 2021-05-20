Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Hits $8.00 on Exchanges

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.88 million and $22.71 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00020315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.