DEJAVE (DJV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,109.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $891.31 or 0.02195942 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1,109.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.